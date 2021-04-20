BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ken Gerstley’s wife, Lori, pleaded with the public Tuesday morning asking that anyone with more information about his murder come forward.
The family also announced the reward for information in the case was increased to $10,000.
Gerstley, 58, of Pikesville was shot and killed near his vehicle in the 2900 block of Brighton Street in Baltimore around 11 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2021. Police at the time said they believed the motive was robbery.
Investigators need the communities help. Anyone with information is also urged to contact Homicide Detective Raymond Yost at (410)396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
If your Metro Crime Stoppers tip to the hotline leads to an arrest and charges filed in this case, then you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.