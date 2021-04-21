WALKERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old is missing from Walkersville, Maryland, officials say.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of a missing teen, Daron Adam Saylor, from the 8300 block in the Discovery Housing area.
Saylor is around 5'4″ and 190 lbs with brown eyes and black curly hair. Saylor was last seen at around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon wearing a black shirt and pants with black shoes, a black backpack.
Saylor was seen riding a red bicycle in the area of Routes 194 and 26 heading south.
If you have seen this person or have any information that could help, contact 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-036169.