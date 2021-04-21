ANNAPOLIS (WJZ)– This year’s commencement exercises for Anne Arundel County 12 high schools all will take place at the new Crofton High School stadium, schools officials said.
Ceremonies will begin June 7 with more than one school graduating each day, Superintendent George Arlotto told the Anne Arundel County School Board. Schools officials expect to announce an exact schedule of dates for each school soon.
Ceremonies for the Phoenix Academy, Anne Arundel Evening High School, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School, and the Central, Marley Glen and Ruth Parker Eason special schools will be held indoors at smaller venues, which has been the case for several years.
"This has not been in any way the kind of school year any of us envisioned or wanted for our graduating seniors, who have persevered through a year unlike any other," Dr. Arlotto wrote in a letter sent to families of high school seniors Wednesday. "As I have said for many months, our team has been committed to providing an in-person ceremony to salute our graduating seniors in the best way we can. We believe this plan offers us the opportunity to do that, and I look forward to helping to salute our graduates in June."
Each senior will receive two tickets to give to family members for the ceremonies, due to pandemic-related capacity restrictions at entertainment and athletic venues. If restrictions ease, Arlotto will examine the possibility of providing additional tickets, according to a statement from the school system.
Parking arrangements also have not been set, and passes may be distributed. In his letter, Arlotto encouraged seniors and families to begin thinking about travel plans as part of an effort to minimize the number of vehicles and comply with parking capacity constraints.
The school system also will reserve dates if ceremonies should need to be moved for inclement weather and said more specifics would be released as the dates draw near.