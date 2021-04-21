COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — You’ll now be able to see some live music in more businesses in Baltimore County.

On Monday, the Baltimore County Council passed the New Opportunities for Tourism and Entertainment Act.

The legislation will allow more restaurants and bars to offer live music and entertainment to help support the recovery of musicians and performers impacted by the pandemic.

The act will also help boost revenue to county establishments who will welcome back music fans.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff