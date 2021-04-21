COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,205 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths Wednesday. Over 4 million doses of the vaccines have been administered across the state.

Hospitalizations are down slightly by 3 to 1,279. Of those, 300 people are in ICU beds and 979 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went slightly down at 5.28%. The state conducted 27,330 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 438,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,419 Marylanders have died.

As of Sunday morning, there are 1,689,640 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,069,342 doses so far. Of those, 2,379,702 are first doses, with 38,805 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,509,633 second doses, with 39,219 in the last day.

The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused last week.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,734 (205) 1*
Anne Arundel 41,610 (572) 14*
Baltimore City 49,592 (980) 23*
Baltimore County 61,567 (1,402) 35*
Calvert 4,081 (75) 1*
Caroline 2,237 (24) 0*
Carroll 8,895 (226) 5*
Cecil 5,875 (126) 2*
Charles 10,328 (183) 2*
Dorchester 2,628 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,182 (305) 9*
Garrett 1,952 (61) 1*
Harford 15,700 (264) 4*
Howard 18,497 (224) 6*
Kent 1,289 (43) 2*
Montgomery 69,049 (1,460) 46*
Prince George’s 81,701 (1,399) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,853 (42) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,701 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,520 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,038 (36) 0*
Washington 13,907 (268) 3*
Wicomico 7,336 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,517 (96) 1*
Data not available 0 (67) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 23,645 (3) 0*
10-19 44,251 (6) 1*
20-29 80,524 (37) 1*
30-39 75,154 (85) 6*
40-49 65,724 (238) 5*
50-59 65,758 (686) 25*
60-69 43,934 (1,379) 18*
70-79 24,270 (2,155) 38*
80+ 15,529 (3,828) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 229,303 (4,048) 91*
Male 209,486 (4,371) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 133,087 (2,930) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,576 (295) 7*
White (NH) 154,577 (4,288) 97*
Hispanic 67,220 (759) 15*
Other (NH) 20,511 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,818 (64) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

