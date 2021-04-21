ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,205 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths Wednesday. Over 4 million doses of the vaccines have been administered across the state.
Hospitalizations are down slightly by 3 to 1,279. Of those, 300 people are in ICU beds and 979 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went slightly down at 5.28%. The state conducted 27,330 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 438,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,419 Marylanders have died.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,689,640 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,069,342 doses so far. Of those, 2,379,702 are first doses, with 38,805 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,509,633 second doses, with 39,219 in the last day.
The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused last week.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,734
|(205)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|41,610
|(572)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|49,592
|(980)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|61,567
|(1,402)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,081
|(75)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,237
|(24)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,895
|(226)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,875
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,328
|(183)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,628
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,182
|(305)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,952
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,700
|(264)
|4*
|Howard
|18,497
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,289
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,049
|(1,460)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|81,701
|(1,399)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,853
|(42)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,701
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,520
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,038
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,907
|(268)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,336
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,517
|(96)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(67)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|23,645
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|44,251
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|80,524
|(37)
|1*
|30-39
|75,154
|(85)
|6*
|40-49
|65,724
|(238)
|5*
|50-59
|65,758
|(686)
|25*
|60-69
|43,934
|(1,379)
|18*
|70-79
|24,270
|(2,155)
|38*
|80+
|15,529
|(3,828)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|229,303
|(4,048)
|91*
|Male
|209,486
|(4,371)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|133,087
|(2,930)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,576
|(295)
|7*
|White (NH)
|154,577
|(4,288)
|97*
|Hispanic
|67,220
|(759)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,511
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,818
|(64)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.