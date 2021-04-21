BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL has new t-shirt mascots for their teams, courtesy of Disney!
If you're a fan of both, you might be interested in their designs.
Here's one of the designs for the Ravens, featuring Mickey Mouse.
The shirts combine NFL teams with popular characters, including the Avengers and the Star Wars crew. The new apparel can be bought online at the NFL shop and Junk Food Clothing's websites.