By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY (WJZ)– A man was killed in a single-car crash in Ellicott City on Wednesday, Howard County Police said.

The crash happened just before 2:15 p.m. on Route 100 at Long Gate Parkway.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east when he hit a guardrail, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, police said.

He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital and pronounced dead. Police are working to notify his next of kin.

Route 100 was closed for about two hours. Police are continuing the investigation.

