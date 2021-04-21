COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, MD (WJZ)– A Federalsburg man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing a man in Ocean City more than a decade ago, Ocean City officials said Wednesday.

Manuel Armando Escalante Jr, 47, was arrested in Laredo, Texas, on a warrant in March, officials said.

Escalante allegedly stabbed the victim several times during a fight on July 24, 2010, in a restaurant in Ocean City’s midtown section, according to the statement.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possessing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, according to a statement.

He was extradited to the Worcester County Jail and is awaiting trial without bond.

The victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries. Investigators were trying to find Escalante since the incident, according to the statement.

