ROCK HALL, MD. (WJZ) — Farmers are often the first to feel the ramifications of climate change, and many are starting to fight back from the ground up. Including one Maryland farmer from Rock Hall.
Trey Hill started adopting "climate-smart" farming techniques 20 years ago.
He plants cover crop after harvesting his commercial crop to keep the soil nourished during the off-season.
Hill is now working with a startup company out of Seattle that helps him measure exactly how much he is reducing his carbon footprint.
Ultimately, the goal is to encourage farmers like Trey to pave the way in a new and growing field.