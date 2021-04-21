COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties until 6 p.m.

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the potential for a severe thunderstorm.

A gusty thunderstorm is expected to develop around 1 p.m. along the I-95 corridor and stay around through 3:30 p.m.

Skies will clear, but the temperature will drop from the 70 degree high to the upper 40s by dinnertime. The low is expected to be 39.

A freeze warning could be in effect for some areas overnight through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Then on Thursday the high will only get to 55 degrees. Although it’s expected to be sunny, it will feel much colder. The low Thursday is also expected to be 39.

The good news is by Friday we’ll be back up to 66 and then 68 Saturday.

