BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties until 6 p.m.
WJZ's weather team is tracking the potential for a severe thunderstorm.
A gusty thunderstorm is expected to develop around 1 p.m. along the I-95 corridor and stay around through 3:30 p.m.
#mdwx With a cold front charging across the area we do have a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for area E & SE of I-95 through, at this point, 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/pwX0OuJTLj
Skies will clear, but the temperature will drop from the 70 degree high to the upper 40s by dinnertime. The low is expected to be 39.
#mdex And from a severe thunderstorm watch to a freeze warning our weather is never dull. With a low forecast for the city tonight in the mid 30's, some suburban regions could be flirting with 32°. pic.twitter.com/qMX61I6X5D
A freeze warning could be in effect for some areas overnight through 9 a.m. Thursday.
Then on Thursday the high will only get to 55 degrees. Although it’s expected to be sunny, it will feel much colder. The low Thursday is also expected to be 39.
The good news is by Friday we’ll be back up to 66 and then 68 Saturday.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.