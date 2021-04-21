ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that more no appointment, walk-up vaccination lines will open in Maryland starting Thursday.
Starting Thursday, walk-up lines will be open at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Baltimore Convention Center
Field Hospital and FEMA site at the Greenbelt Metro Station.
A drive-thru site will also open at Ripken Stadium in Harford County Thursday. You must register for this location.READ MORE: Maryland Launches ‘No Arm Left Behind’ Campaign To Help Encourage Vaccinations
