BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire at a home on Reisterstown Road earlier Wednesday.
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local said when firefighters arrived to the 2600 block of Reisterstown Road in Baltimore, there was fire showing from roofs of several three-story rowhomes.
Baltimore City Fire Department later tweeted the scene
#BCFD is on the scene of a 2-Alarm fire at Westbury Ave & Reisterstown Rd. As of right now, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ImwoaDkjvH
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) April 21, 2021
Reisterstown Road is blocked.