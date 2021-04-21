WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A toddler was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision in Charles County Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers were called to the along Maryland Rt. 5 and Pika Road around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a crash. They found a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2018 Ford F-250 truck had collided head-on for unknown reasons at this time.
Two-year-old Rahssan Johnson gravely injured and later pronounced dead at University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital. His mother, 21-year-old Princess Cecilia Pearl of Waldorf, who was driving the Hyundai was also taken to the same hospital to treat her injuries. Pearl’s 2-month-old son, Jahan Keys, was also injured in the crash and medevaced to Children’s National Medical Center for treatment.
Rahssan's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
William Anthony Hall, the 48-year-old Waldorf man driving the Ford, was take to University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital for treatment.
State police said the child safety seats the children were restrained in were installed incorrectly, facing forward in the rear passenger seat. They weren’t fully secured to the vehicle.
Police continued to investigate the crash to determine what caused the vehicles to collide.
Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office for review.