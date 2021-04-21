LATESTDerek Chauvin Found Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd's Death
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi everyone!

Let’s get right to it and talk severe weather today. The general thinking is by about 1 p.m. we will have thunderstorms blossoming along the I-95 corridor. And then by 3:30 p.m. they should be well East and skies will be clearing. Temperatures will be falling by midafternoon out of the forecast high of 67° to the upper 40s around dinnertime.

READ MORE: Cortez Johnson Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Ivan Joseph Green In SW Baltimore

READ MORE: Toddler Killed, 3 Others Including Infant Injured In Waldorf Crash

That is a lot happening in a short time. This tells me that front is really going to crash into the area with some legit momentum. As Chelsea Ingram always tells us, “Stay weather aware.”

As I mentioned behind that front temps will drop, and now overnight many locations have a freeze warning in effect from midnight through tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Remember we are only a third of the way through spring. Earlier this week, I mentioned that this week is the turn toward the warmth and feel of the season. But this week, weatherwise, is becoming a long sweeping turn. By week’s end back to more calm. And after tomorrow’s windy chill that will be a good thing.

MORE NEWS: Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Three Counts In George Floyd's Death

MB!