Hi everyone!
Let's get right to it and talk severe weather today. The general thinking is by about 1 p.m. we will have thunderstorms blossoming along the I-95 corridor. And then by 3:30 p.m. they should be well East and skies will be clearing. Temperatures will be falling by midafternoon out of the forecast high of 67° to the upper 40s around dinnertime.
#mdwx Be aware that we could see a gusty thunderstorm today. I think early to mid afternoon may become "the witching hour." pic.twitter.com/BxQaBevaU0
That is a lot happening in a short time. This tells me that front is really going to crash into the area with some legit momentum. As Chelsea Ingram always tells us, “Stay weather aware.”
As I mentioned behind that front temps will drop, and now overnight many locations have a freeze warning in effect from midnight through tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.
As I mentioned behind that front temps will drop, and now overnight many locations have a freeze warning in effect from midnight through tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Remember we are only a third of the way through spring. Earlier this week, I mentioned that this week is the turn toward the warmth and feel of the season. But this week, weatherwise, is becoming a long sweeping turn. By week's end back to more calm. And after tomorrow's windy chill that will be a good thing.
MB!