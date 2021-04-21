COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Columbia man Baltimore Police said was one of its top five most wanted individuals was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Officers arrested Zayde Boyd, 19, in the 700 block of Cherry Hill Road, police said.

He was wanted on six open warrants in the city for armed robbery, robbery, kidnapping and first-degree assault, police said. He was also wanted on five open warrants from two unidentified police departments, police said.

Boyd is being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility.

