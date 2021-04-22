COVID-19 IN MD1.7M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.2K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preakness is just 23 days away, and even though it will look and feel a little different this year, music will return to Pimlico.

InfieldFest was canceled, but “Preakness Live” will take its place.

10,000 fans will be able to catch the show in socially distanced pods of up to eight people.

Who is performing? D.J. D-Nice, 2 Chainz and Jack Harlow.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $360.

But remember, that’s for eight people, so it’s $45 a person.

