BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate shootings in different areas of South Baltimore later Thursday afternoon.
Southern District patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of West Pratt for a report of a shooting at around 1:46 p.m.
They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.
Southern District detectives investigating this incident are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Another shooting happened a few hours later at 3:46 p.m. in southeast Baltimore. Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment.
When they arrived they saw a vehicle that had multiple bullet holes and found a 32-year-old man who had been shot to his lower legs. They said he is in stable condition.
Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have yet to determine where this shooting took place.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.