BALTIMORE (WJZ) — April 22 is Earth Day, and this year, Marylanders are joining forces to help out the environment by planting trees.

On a historic 2,000 acre farm, dozens of Marylanders came together to do their part for nature.

“There’s only one Earth, one planet and the goal is and the rule that everyone to follow is leave it in a better place than you found it,” said Douglas Anderson, volunteer.

Partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, these volunteers planted 2,000 trees at Mount Pleasant Acres Farms in Preston, to help the air, water and wildlife that live there.

“Trees are one of the best things both for water quality, for climate change for clean air,” said Rob Schnabel, Chesapeake Bay Restoration Scientist.

The farm is part of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, where Tubman’s parents once lived. It’s an important part of Maryland’s civil rights history, something many want to preserve for generations.

“The conservation of trees we went to grow them so that this great place here will continue to thrive,” said Paulette Greene, with Mount Pleasant Acres Farms.

For some, it was also a way to reconnect with nature.

“This being my first time out here ever touching dirt since I was maybe five-years-old,” said Devon Willis, volunteer.

More trees are also on the way, thanks to the New Trees Solutions Now Act of 2021 just passed by the Maryland General Assembly.

“One of the major really big victories for the environment is to plant five million trees in the state so it’s going to bring funding to plant five million trees,” Schnabel said.

Experts and volunteers agree, planting trees brings more natural beauty to the state and helps preserve the environment.

“It’s very important to take care and not turn your back on what has given you life,” Willis said.

If you want to help out the planet, Chesapeake Bay Foundation is holding another tree planting in Frederick County on Saturday.