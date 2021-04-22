BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The East Coast Kinetic Sculpture Race, American Visionary Art Museum’s wacky land and sea race is going virtual and mini.
The museum had an open call to the public for all terrain vehicles. Teams created sculptures no taller than 13 inches and they have to be able to move on land, mud and sand when pulled by cord. There are forty submissions for this year’s race.READ MORE: Maryland Officials Highlight Office To Close Digital Divide
Entries range from Ladew Gardens’ “Hot Lips Ladew”—a turtle made out of plastic refuse—to “I’m a HipBoh, Hon!” a moniker referring to Baltimore, and to the hippos that are an invasive species in the Rio Magdalena.
Most of the entries come from residents of the Baltimore area. The Waterfront Partnership even submitted a mini trash wheel for the race.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Drop As 1.2K New Cases Added
Entries even come from students from various schools in the area like Jemicy School and St. Paul’s School.
On the day of the race, officials will be putting the mini-sculptures through a miniature obstacle course.MORE NEWS: Rescued Husky Puppies Are Healing In Foster Care
The entries are on display at the museum until race day on Saturday May 1st at 11a.m.. It will be live streamed for free on the day of the virtual event, just RSVP here.