ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,203 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths Thursday. Over 4 million doses of the vaccines have been administered across the state.
Hospitalizations are dropped by 44 to 1,235. Of those, 300 people are in ICU beds and 935 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 5.15%. The state conducted 36,411 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 439,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,439 Marylanders have died.
As of Thursday morning, there are 1,728,634 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,144,379 doses so far. Of those, 2,415,745 are first doses, with 36,043 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,548,388 second doses, with 38,755 in the last day.
The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused last week.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,752
|(205)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|41,743
|(575)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|49,767
|(982)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|61,847
|(1,408)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,091
|(76)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,237
|(24)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,929
|(227)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,892
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,359
|(183)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,634
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,215
|(305)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,956
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,754
|(264)
|4*
|Howard
|18,556
|(225)
|6*
|Kent
|1,290
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,147
|(1,460)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|81,864
|(1,400)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,863
|(42)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,713
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,523
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,045
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,940
|(269)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,353
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,522
|(96)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(71)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|23,784
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|44,423
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|80,728
|(37)
|1*
|30-39
|75,351
|(85)
|6*
|40-49
|65,904
|(239)
|5*
|50-59
|65,923
|(689)
|25*
|60-69
|44,034
|(1,385)
|18*
|70-79
|24,303
|(2,159)
|38*
|80+
|15,542
|(3,834)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|229,943
|(4,060)
|91*
|Male
|210,049
|(4,379)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|133,597
|(2,935)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,601
|(295)
|7*
|White (NH)
|155,028
|(4,298)
|97*
|Hispanic
|67,341
|(760)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,571
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,854
|(68)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.