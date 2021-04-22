BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Holabird Academy’s Sidney Thomas was named Baltimore City Public Schools’ 2021 Teacher of the Year Thursday.
Schools CEO Sonja Brookins Santelises presented the award to the middle school teacher during a surprise announcement at Holabird Academy Thursday morning.
“Sidney Thomas is a dynamic teacher. Her commitment to racial equity and to supporting students as they learn is exceptional. Her unwavering passion for the work is precisely what the students of City Schools need and deserve.” said Dr. Santelises. “Sidney teaches her students lessons that they can apply to their lives beyond the classroom. Sidney is a masterful teacher, and I am proud to have her on our team.”
Thomas is a BMore Me Fellow, meaning she develops and writes racially equitable and culturally responsive social studies curriculum for city schools. The 7th and 8th grade social studies teacher also serves as a multi-classroom lead, Holabird Academy’s Equity Committee Leader and Project LIT leader. She was previously a finalist for Teacher of the Year in 2019.
Thomas also serves as a CHARM magazine advisory board member and a One Book Baltimore committee member.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Millsaps College and her Master of Arts in English from Jackson State University.
“Ms. Thomas leads from her seat as a middle school social studies teacher at Holabird Academy”, said Principal Novak. “She is an incredible educator and highly deserving of this prestigious honor!
As City Schools' Teacher of the Year, Thomas will receive a cash award, classroom supplies and other professional learning resources provided through the Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke Endowment Fund.
She will advance to the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.