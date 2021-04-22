ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Great news for crab houses in Maryland.
There are now 22,000 more visas available for seasonal crab workers.READ MORE: 800 Doses Of Moderna COVID Vaccine Already Administered At Fort Meade Were 'Improperly Handled'
This is something Gov. Larry Hogan and other state officials have been pushing for, and the governor applauded the decision.READ MORE: Baltimore County Man Says He Was Kicked Off Southwest Flight For Eating Twizzlers
He calls it critical to keeping the state’s seafood industry open for business.MORE NEWS: Bladensburg Police Officer Charged For Assault, Sex Offense In Baltimore County
Until now, “H2B” visas were capped at 66,000 per year.