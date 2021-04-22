COVID-19 IN MD1.7M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.2K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Great news for crab houses in Maryland.

There are now 22,000 more visas available for seasonal crab workers.

This is something Gov. Larry Hogan and other state officials have been pushing for, and the governor applauded the decision.

He calls it critical to keeping the state’s seafood industry open for business.

Until now, “H2B” visas were capped at 66,000 per year.

