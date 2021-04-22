ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball launched a new community advisory committee, which will provide input on three major projects.
This includes finding ways to use six buildings along Main Street and redeveloping the historic circuit courthouse.
The committee will also redesign Tiber Park. The owner of Parkridge Creamery said after two floods and a pandemic, she's looking forward to what's to come.
“We’re excited for the potential that awaits our little town. I look forward to the positive changes that will make Ellicott City an even more attractive place to dine, shop and enjoy,” said Julia Sanger, owner of Parkridge Creamery.
The committee is comprised of business owners, residents, stakeholders and professionals.