By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We know that Lamar Jackson is one of the best in the business, but you have to check out what else our quarterback can do.

He’s getting buckets!

Jackson and Hollywood Brown had some fun at Dick’s Sporting Goods this week. In this tweet, it looks like they are playing horse, taking shots from across the store.

We hope they don’t hang up their cleats anytime soon, but it’s good to know they have a backup plan.

CBS Baltimore Staff