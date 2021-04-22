BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We know that Lamar Jackson is one of the best in the business, but you have to check out what else our quarterback can do.
He’s getting buckets!READ MORE: 2,000 Trees Planted At Mount Pleasant Acres Farms On Earth Day
Jackson and Hollywood Brown had some fun at Dick’s Sporting Goods this week. In this tweet, it looks like they are playing horse, taking shots from across the store.
.@Lj_era8 and @Primetime_jet getting buckets 🔥😂
via @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/596zPRpR8WREAD MORE: Woman Seriously Injured In Domestic-Related Shooting In Ellicott City, 1 Woman In Custody
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 22, 2021
We hope they don’t hang up their cleats anytime soon, but it’s good to know they have a backup plan.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Woman Shares Her Love Of Hula Hooping At Lake Montebello