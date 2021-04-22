BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man was shot in the back in Baltimore Thursday, Baltimore Police said.
The incident happened about 5:55 p.m. in the 5600 block of York Road. The 32-year-old victim went to a nearby business for help after he was shot, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can be submitted anonymously online at the MCS website.