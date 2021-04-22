COVID-19 IN MD1.7M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.2K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local News, Police, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man was shot in the back in Baltimore Thursday, Baltimore Police said.

The incident happened about 5:55 p.m. in the 5600 block of York Road. The 32-year-old victim went to a nearby business for help after he was shot, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  Tips can be submitted anonymously online at the MCS website.

