COVID-19 IN MDMore 1.2K New Cases Reported, More Than 4M Vaccines Administered
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — OMG! They’re such a snob!

Apparently that’s what some people are saying about Marylanders.

Career site Zippia is out with a list of the snobbiest states in the country. Massachusetts took the crown then Vermont, Connecticut and New York.

Maryland came in number 13.

West Virginians were the most humble.

Zippia came up with this list by weighing factors like education levels, number of Ivy Leagues and wine consumption.

