ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — One man is injured after a shooting in Essex on Wednesday, according to Baltimore County Police.
Just after 6 p.m. on April 21, Baltimore County Police responded to Lanflair and Dargun Roads for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.
The Violent Crimes Unit of the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating this case. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
