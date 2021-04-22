BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Department of Transportation has announced several road closures for this weekend.
The following streets around Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be closed temporarily at 4 p.m. Friday in preparation for the Baltimore Orioles home game:
- Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden streets;
- Camden Street from Howard to Russell streets;
- Lee Street from Ramp D to Russell Street;
- Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall streets;
- Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene streets;
- Left lane closure along northbound Russell Street from Lee to Pratt streets.
The following temporary parking restrictions also will start at 4 p.m. Friday:
- East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard;
- East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard streets;
- North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp streets.
These restrictions also will be in effect at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Transportation Enforcement Officers will be at key intersections to assist with directing traffic in the downtown area. Officials advise motorists in the area to watch for pedestrians, especially in marked crosswalks.
Officials also announced several other temporary road closures this weekend:
- Guilford Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Lexington and Fayette streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for a crane lift operation, weather permitting. Detours will be in effect.
- Temporary lane closures will be in effect on eastbound and westbound West Patapsco Avenue between Potee Street and Washington Boulevard for pothole repair work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting.
- Hillen Street from Fallsway to Holliday Street, Holliday Street from Pleasant to Saratoga streets and Holliday Street at the Pleasant Street off-ramp’s left lane all will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for the Baltimore Farmers Market, which is held under the Jones Falls Expressway along Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay streets. Detours will be in effect.
Motorists in these areas should look for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.