By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Ellicott City, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shootings, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a domestic-related shooting in Ellicott City on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Bethany Lane. Police said a woman is in custody, and there is one woman in serious condition.

Bethany Road is closed.

