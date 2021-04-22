ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a domestic-related shooting in Ellicott City on Thursday.
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Bethany Lane. Police said a woman is in custody, and there is one woman in serious condition.
Bethany Road is closed.
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) April 22, 2021