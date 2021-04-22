ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating after a woman allegedly shot her mother inside an Ellicott City home.
Police arrested the woman at the scene and her mother was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition.
Police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Bethany Lane at around 4:45 p.m. where they found a 55-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
They learned she had been shot by her 32-year-old daughter, who was still at the scene when they arrived.
Two children in the home were not hurt but were taken to Johns Hopkins Children's Center as a precaution.
Charges are pending.