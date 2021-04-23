BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This pandemic has been tough on so many, especially those who battled the virus.
But even with all the pain and heartbreak, there's been moments of joy, like this one.
Sixty-two-year-old Darlene Wheatley is the 1,000 COVID patient to leave Northwest Hospital. She recently lost her 86-year-old mother to COVID-19.
She shared with the nurses that she had promised her mother she would beat the virus in her honor, so as you can imagine, being able to go home was very emotional.
Mrs. Wheatley is a lifelong Baltimorean and is happy to be with her husband to continue her recovery.