BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One firefighter was injured when while fighting a 5-alarm fire broke out in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in West Baltimore Friday afternoon.

According to Assistant Baltimore City Fire Chief Charles Svehla, firefighters responded to the 300 block of South Fulton around 1:55 p.m. after a report of a vacant house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found two vacant homes fully engulfed in flames.

As they tried to extinguish the flames, the fire moved to four additional homes. Svehla believes the fire may have spread due to the wind carrying embers from one fire to another location.

The fire also spread to an occupied home in the 1800 block of Ramsey. The fire then moved across South Fulton Street to five more vacant homes. Those fires were quickly extinguished, but then the fire continued to spread, this time to the 300 block of South Mount Street.

There was significant fire at that location in the roof area. Firefighters quickly extinguished that blaze.

A total of 12 homes were involved in the fire. Two homes were occupied, the rest were vacant.

Although a firefighter was injured, no civilians were injured.

Fire officials are now investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

BCFD is in the 300blk of S Fulton St. W/a 5th Alarm fire. Currently multiple homes on multiple streets showing heavy fire & smoke through the roof. We will continue to update. pic.twitter.com/8fidvpUoal — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) April 23, 2021

Chopper 13 was over the scene Friday afternoon.

