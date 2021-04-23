BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Woodstock is a 10-month-old puppy recovering from canine parvovirus in Baltimore and is looking for a new home.

Parvovirus is a potentially fatal and highly contagious disease that presents itself through gastrointestinal issues like loss of appetite and dehydration.

The American Kennel Club recommends puppies be vaccinated for the disease before their first birthday and receive booster shots every few years after that.

The MD SPCA says Woodstock’s treatment went smoothly, and he recently tested negative for the virus.

Now, he can focus on finding a new home.

The MD SPCA describes him as smart, energetic, and slightly territorial when it comes to his food.

They describe an ideal home as one with a yard and older children who want a playmate.

Woodstock is also the MD SPCA’s “Kaycee Pet Fund Pup”, so his adoption fee is waived.

If you want more information on Woodstock or the other pets at the MD SPCA, go to MDSPCA.org/adopt.