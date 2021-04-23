COVID-19 IN MD1.76M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.1K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — You could call it “Operation Ducks-In-A-Row.”

Officers in Anne Arundel County helped out some feathered friends after they got separated from their mom and caused a traffic delay.

Investigators said they got a report about a crosswalk violation at Arundel Mills Circle. That’s when responding officers found a mother duck who lost control of her three ducklings. The trio had stayed behind and caused traffic problems!

Police said they determined two of the ducklings were frustrated by their siblings and needed to cool down in the bushes.

With a little help from the officers, the mother duck and her kids safely returned to a nearby pond.

