COVID-19 IN MD1.76M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.1K New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Bob Turk, Weather, WJZ

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bob Turk is celebrating 48 years with WJZ Friday, April 23.

The Sunshine Kid has been weatherman at the station since 1973.

READ MORE: Complimentary COVID-19 Testing Will Be Offered At Orioles Games

His son, Devin, who’s a news anchor and reporter in Florida, congratulated his dad in a tweet!

“On this day in 1973 a new weatherman started at WJZ. I’d say it worked out well for everyone,” he tweeted.

Congrats to Bob Turk!

MORE NEWS: USM To Require COVID Vaccinations For All Students, Faculty And Staff Returning To Campuses In The Fall

Tell us what your favorite Bob Turk memory is. Use #BeOnWJZ on Twitter and Instagram.

CBS Baltimore Staff