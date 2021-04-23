BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bob Turk is celebrating 48 years with WJZ Friday, April 23.
The Sunshine Kid has been weatherman at the station since 1973.
His son, Devin, who’s a news anchor and reporter in Florida, congratulated his dad in a tweet!
“On this day in 1973 a new weatherman started at WJZ. I’d say it worked out well for everyone,” he tweeted.
On this day in 1973 a new weatherman started at @wjz. I'd say it worked out well for everyone. Happy work anniversary @TurkWJZ #Baltimore 🌞 pic.twitter.com/spNujmesdt
— Devin Turk (@Devin_Turk) April 23, 2021
Congrats to Bob Turk!
