BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re headed to a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards this year, you can get a complimentary COVID-19 test, too.

In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the Orioles will be offering voluntary, complimentary covid-19 testing for fans during home games.

“Maryland is fighting COVID with vaccinations, but continued testing and practicing of safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance remain a critical part to ending this pandemic,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We are grateful for the Orioles support and partnership and look forward to bringing more testing opportunities like these into communities across the state.”

The PCR tests are free and are available on the lower concourse across from Section 26. Testing will be open from the time the gates open, an hour before the game, through the first two and a half hours of that game or the end of the 8th inning, whichever comes first.

Visitors can make an instant appointment using a QR code posted throughout the stadium or walk-up for free testing.

“This is just one element in Maryland’s evolving testing strategy, bringing these critical services directly into the community,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “As summer approaches, we want to support the return to the activities we’ve missed for over a year—like hometown baseball—and making testing convenient is essential to being able to do that safely.”

Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

“The Orioles organization continually goes above and beyond in their commitment to the Baltimore community,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Their enduring support will further assist our COVID-19 recovery efforts and help Baltimore residents overcome the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.”

The tests are completely voluntary and not required by the Orioles organization.

“We know from public health experts that the best way to keep our community safe and stop the spread of COVID-19 is through increased testing and vaccination participation,” said John Angelos, Orioles Chairman and CEO. “By partnering with the Maryland Department of Health to bring on-site testing and additional vaccination information to Oriole Park, we can continue these efforts to reach societal immunity and end this pandemic once and for all.”