ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths Friday. Over 4.2 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.76 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 23.
Hospitalizations are dropped by 47 to 1,188. Of those, 289 people are in ICU beds and 899 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 5.1%. The state conducted 39,047 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 441,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,447 Marylanders have died.
As of Friday morning, there are 1,769,787 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,220,920 doses so far. Of those, 2,451,133 are first doses, with 35,388 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,589,309 second doses, with 40,921 in the last day.
The state administered a total of 180,478 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,772
|(205)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|41,852
|(574)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|49,950
|(986)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|62,136
|(1,414)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,102
|(76)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,237
|(24)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,962
|(228)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,912
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,377
|(184)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,643
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,244
|(307)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,957
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,811
|(265)
|4*
|Howard
|18,600
|(226)
|6*
|Kent
|1,295
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,238
|(1,462)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|82,029
|(1,402)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,877
|(42)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,726
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,524
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,047
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,971
|(269)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,367
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,526
|(96)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(60)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|23,915
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|44,610
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|80,968
|(38)
|1*
|30-39
|75,544
|(85)
|6*
|40-49
|66,038
|(239)
|5*
|50-59
|66,065
|(690)
|25*
|60-69
|44,124
|(1,387)
|18*
|70-79
|24,331
|(2,159)
|38*
|80+
|15,560
|(3,838)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|230,549
|(4,067)
|91*
|Male
|210,606
|(4,380)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|134,111
|(2,945)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,627
|(295)
|7*
|White (NH)
|155,463
|(4,304)
|97*
|Hispanic
|67,466
|(763)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,636
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,852
|(57)
|0*
