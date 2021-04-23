ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — It was day two of a motions hearing in the case against Jarrod Ramos, the man who pleaded guilty in the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette that left five people dead in 2018.
Prosecutors brought in a forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Gregory Saathoff, who believes Ramos is criminally responsible, though his attorneys are trying to argue an insanity defense.
Dr. Saathoff said it’s his opinion that Ramos is not insane, and took careful steps to plan the shooting. When Dr. Saathoff took the stand, Ramos, whose view was obstructed, asked to be moved over so that he could see the witness.
The doctor testified that Ramos' "grievance" against the newspaper because of a previous article they'd written about him motivated him to plan the attack.
He testified that the “calculated, methodical efforts that were actualized, speak to criminal responsibility and the state of mind of the individual being aware,”
Dr. Saathoff also testified that Ramos, who killed five people, had a plan to ensure his own safety, once police arrived. Ramos has already pleaded guilty, but the next phase of the trial will determine if he is criminally responsible- Maryland's version of an insanity defense.
The defense asked the court to limit Dr. Saathoff’s testimony in June’s upcoming trial, and the judge granted some of those requests. One motion in particular will prohibit prosecutors from directly comparing Ramos to other mass shooters.