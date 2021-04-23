COVID-19 IN MD1.76M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.1K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis is now the head of a Virginia police department.

Earlier Friday he was appointed Chief of Police for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Credit: Fairfax County Police

Davis served as commissioner in Baltimore from 2015-2018, and worked in Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County before that.

He starts his new role in May.

CBS Baltimore Staff