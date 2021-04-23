BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States’ vaccination efforts have been rolling out fairly smoothly thus far with the CDC reporting that 40 percent of the population has had at least one dose and 26.9 percent fully vaccinated. As the efforts to get people vaccinated continue, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has filmed a public service announcement urging Ravens fans to help “kick” the COVID pandemic by getting vaccinated.

The PSA, produced by the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) sees Tucker telling fans to “take one for the team.”

“Take one for the team. I’m talking about the COVID vaccine,” Tucker said. “Get it for your family, your friends, your neighbors, your community. Get it for yourself. If we all come together and get the vaccine, then things can begin to return to normal. Kids can go to school, birthdays can be celebrated and fans can cheer for their favorite teams in person. That’s why I’m getting the vaccine. Let’s kick COVID together.”

Tucker teamed with Maryland’s largest health system to urge people to get the vaccine. UMMS is operating the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site in Baltimore, which has vaccinated nearly 200,000 people since opening in late February. They also co-operate the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital along with additional vaccine clinics at affiliate hospitals.

“Justin Tucker’s advocacy for public health will help us achieve an incredibly important goal—mass vaccination until COVID is no longer a pandemic,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System in a statement. “His decision to lend his voice to this cause speaks volumes about who he is and why he is such a fan favorite. He is truly a star, on and off the field.”

In order to get vaccinated at the M&T Bank Stadium site, individuals can schedule an appointment online or by phone at 410-779-9507. Walk-up vaccinations are also available from 9a-4p seven days a week excepting Orioles day game dates.

Information for all of the UMMS’ vaccination sites is posted at https://www.umms.org/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/get-vaccine.