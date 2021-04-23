PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death after a tree fell on him Friday morning.
According to Lt. Michael Holmes, the came in around 11:08 a.m.
First responders responded to the 100 block of Rock Run Road in Port Deposit and found the man dead. Preliminarily, it seems the tree fell and struck the man, Holmes said.
Chopper 13 was over the scene Friday.
The sheriff's office continues to look into the circumstances around the man's death and are expected to release more information soon.
