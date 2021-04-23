COVID-19 IN MD1.76M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.1K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore News, Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, Dr. David Fowler, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Friday that they will review in-custody death reports from former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, just days after Fowler testified that former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd.

“We agree that it is appropriate for independent experts to review reports issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) regarding deaths in custody.  We are already in conversations with the Governor’s Office about the need for such a review, and have offered to coordinate it,” a statement from his office said Friday.

They said they have taken steps to “wall off” those in their office who are representing the OCME and its current and former employees, including Dr. Fowler, from those who might be involved in any review of the reports.

This story is developing, check back for updates. 

CBS Baltimore Staff