BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cold temperatures take over parts of Maryland.
Freeze warnings have been issued north of the city, while a frost advisory is in place around the city and along the I-95 corridor until 9 a.m.
Heavy frost this morning! Big warmup on the way this coming week however!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/oas04DkyQi
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) April 23, 2021
The good news is by this afternoon we’ll be back up to 64 degrees then 68 Saturday.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.