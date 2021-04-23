COVID-19 IN MD1.7M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.2K New Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cold temperatures take over parts of Maryland.

Freeze warnings have been issued north of the city, while a frost advisory is in place around the city and along the I-95 corridor until 9 a.m.

The good news is by this afternoon we’ll be back up to 64 degrees then 68 Saturday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

