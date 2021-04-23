BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Department of Public Works sanitation workers were shot in Northeast Baltimore earlier Friday night, leaving one dead and another critically injured.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Commissioner Harrison were on the scene of the double shooting, Baltimore police tweeted Friday night.

Police said at around 7:25 p.m., Northern District officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of York Road to investigate a shooting. They found a 37-year-old man and 38-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said they were shot after some type of altercation broke out between them and the suspects. They were operating a sanitation vehicle at the time.

#Baltimore police say 2 DPW workers were shot tonight after some type of altercation broke out between them and the suspect(s). They were operating a sanitation vehicle at the time. Police are calling for witnesses to come forward @wjz https://t.co/pLenFOUh4L — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) April 24, 2021

They were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The 37-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

“Creating a better Baltimore starts with hardworking city employees who work tirelessly to deliver key services. It is unacceptable that these public servants have to worry about their personal safety while dedicating their lives to move our Baltimore forward. As Mayor, I am committed to working with Commissioner Harrison and City Administrator Shorter to keep city employees safe and out of harms way. I ask that you keep the families of the two solid waste workers in your prayers as we gather more details.” Mayor Scott said.

Councilman Mark Conway released a statement on Twitter:

Two city sanitation workers were shot, one fatally, on York Road in North Baltimore late today. I am outraged by this latest act of senseless violence and will be keeping the families of the two workers in my thoughts at this time. — Councilman Mark Conway (@MarkConway4th) April 24, 2021

This story is developing.