BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orlando Brown Jr. is no longer a Raven, per reports. The two-time Pro Bowler has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for multiple draft picks. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added in the information on the full terms of the deal. The Ravens are sending Brown, this year’s second round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 6th round pick to K.C. In return, the Ravens receive the Chiefs first round pick (No. 31), third round pick (No. 94) and fourth round pick (No. 136) this year along with a 2022 fifth round pick.

Kansas City gets:

🏈 OT Orlando Brown

🏈 2021 second-round pick (No. 58)

🏈 2022 6th round pick. Baltimore gets:

🏈 2021 first-round pick (No. 31)

🏈 third-round pick (No. 94)

🏈 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

🏈 2022 fifth-round pick — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

Thanks to the deal, the Ravens now own nine picks in next weekend’s draft. They hold the 27 and 31 picks in the first round, No. 94 and No. 103 in the third round, No. 131 and 136 in the fourth round, No. 171 and 184 in the fifth and No. 218 in the sixth.

The team apparently won’t wait too long to find a replacement for Brown either as they are reportedly expected to sign free agent tackle Alejandro Villanueva who visited with the team this week.

By trading Orlando Brown to Chiefs, Ravens is expected to replace him at right tackle with Alejandro Villanueva. Deal likely won't become official until after draft, but Villanueva visited Ravens on Thursday. So, Ravens add some picks and won't have much dropoff with Villanueva — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 23, 2021

The 32-year-old Villanueva spent the last seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting at left tackle in each of the last six. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018. Villanueva would likely slot in at right tackle to replace Brown but it wouldn’t necessarily preclude DeCosta and company from selecting a tackle in next week’s draft. If anything, it would give the Ravens a veteran presence who could hold down the starting spot while the draft prospect develops.

As for Brown, he joins what is now a nearly entirely new offensive line in Kansas City. The Chiefs released both starting tackles from last season, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz at the start of this offseason. They then signed free agent guards Joe Thuney and Kyle Long and added center Austin Blythe as well. Brown likely takes over for Fisher as the left tackle protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside.