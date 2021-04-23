PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police lieutenant is now facing federal charges.
Lieutenant Edward Finn has been arrested, accused of attempting to evade or defeat taxes.
The allegations are connected to a security company Finn owns and operates in the area.
The Prince George's County Police Department suspended his police powers back in March on an unrelated administrative manner.
Finn had been with the department since 1995.