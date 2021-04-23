COVID-19 IN MD1.76M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.1K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County police lieutenant is now facing federal charges.

Lieutenant Edward Finn has been arrested, accused of attempting to evade or defeat taxes.

The allegations are connected to a security company Finn owns and operates in the area.

The Prince George’s County Police Department suspended his police powers back in March on an unrelated administrative manner.

Finn had been with the department since 1995.

