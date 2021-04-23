MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A unique home that defines floor-to-ceiling windows is on sale in Monkton, Maryland for $1.7 million dollars.
This modern, riverfront glass barn was renovated in 2018 and is situated in the woods on four acres. According to the listing, it was "designed and engineered on skyscraper principles."
The five-bedroom, six bathroom home boasts spectacular views of nature, including Gunpowder river views during the fall and winter.
It's 6,332-square-feet with a two-car garage, four fireplaces and a theater room. It also has a smart-fridge, double islands with quartz countertops.
The smart home also features voice-controlled technology and a 5 Zone geothermal heating and cooling systems.
Outdoors, there’s a fire pit area. Kayaking, tubing and fly fishing all can be enjoyed outside
Click here to see more photos.
Contact Coldwell Banker Realty if you’re interested in buying this home.