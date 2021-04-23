Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

And just like that the weekend is here. And here is a thought for you as we head into the weekend.

Each morning, I work with a man named Carl Babinski. He is a senior meteorologist at Accu-Weather. Carl has been putting our forecast together and discussing it with me daily for almost 30 years now.

He sent me a note this morning that really has summed up our immediate past and upcoming weather.

Quoting now, “Over the course of the next 5 to 7 days it is becoming more apparent we will be experiencing at least three of the four seasons.”

Think about that for a moment.

Yesterday flurries. Overnight frost and freeze advisories. That all equals Winter. A return to Spring like normal temperatures through the weekend and to start next week. Then summer-like temperatures in the mid 80s now forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. You heard that correct. (Actually we begin with 75° on Tuesday then we blast into those mid 80s. Wow!)

Maryland weather is never dull.

The one bump in the road on the return of Spring-like temps will be Spring-like rain and a bunch of it later tomorrow and into Sunday morning. Maybe and inch to an inch and a half. But you know the old adage about April showers and May flowers.

It is the weekend and make the best of it. Have fun, and be safe.

T.G.I.F., it IS the truth.

MB!