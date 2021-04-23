BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old woman was shot in northwest Baltimore earlier Friday night.
Officers responded at around 7:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard to investigate a reported shooting. There they found the woman, who was suffering gunshot wounds to her buttocks.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Northwest District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.