TOWSON (WJZ)– The Towson Movie Theater was evacuated Saturday after someone called the theater to report a bomb threat, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers investigated after receiving a 911 call from the theater, which then was evacuated, police said. Officers shut down the 100 block of East Joppa Road and Virginia Avenue but have not found any suspicious packages at this time and could not confirm the threat, police said.
Bomb dogs are en route to the scene.
